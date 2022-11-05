A shocking incident has come to light from the Gaya district, where a woman was set on fire by villagers in Pachmah village over suspicion of practicing witchcraft. Reportedly, the woman died. Gaya DSP Manoj Ram said that "villagers along with an occultist entered her house where she was mob lynched by them." Video: Suspecting Witchcraft, Angry Mob Strips Woman, Ties To Pole, Mercilessly Thrashes Her in Bihar's Darbhanga.

Woman Set on Fire:

Bihar | A woman died after she was set on fire by villagers, in Pachmah village in Gaya district, over suspicion of practicing witchcraft. Villagers along with an occultist entered her house where she was mob lynched by them: Manoj Ram, DSP, Imamganj, Gaya pic.twitter.com/mHVhPCS85q — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)