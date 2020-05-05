Uttar Pradesh Govt Launches 'Jansunwai' Portal for Migrants and Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter State; Here's How to Register at jansunwai.up.nic.in

COVID-19 in India | Representational Image (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, May 5: The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a web portal for people who are stranded in UP and are intending to return to their states amid the novel coronavirus lockdown in the country. Also, people stranded in other states can get themselves registered at jansunwai.up.nic.in. However, citizens should note that registration should not be considered as permission to travel. Tamil Nadu Govt Launches Portal for Non-Resident Tamils in Coronavirus-Hit Nations and Others Stranded Opting to Leave or Enter State.

"Over 65000 people have been brought back from different states. Anyone from another state who is stranded in UP can register on 'Jansunwai' portal to seek help. Also, UP ppl stranded in other states can get themselves registered," said Additional Chief Secy (Home) Awanish Awasthi. Punjab Govt Also Launches Portal For Migrants And Others Stranded Opting to Leave For Home States.

ANI Tweet:

Over 65000 ppl have been brought back from different states. Anyone from another state who is stranded in UP can register on 'Jansunwai' portal to seek help. Also, UP ppl stranded in other states can get themselves registered: Additional Chief Secy (Home) Awanish Awasthi pic.twitter.com/6o4NhALQ6N — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 5, 2020

The stranded people need to visit jansunwai.up.nic.in. On the main page, they would be provided with two options: "To Travel From Uttar Pradesh to the Other States" and "To Come to Uttar Pradesh from the Other States"

Depending on the requirement, the stranded residents need to click one of the options. On the page which follows, people need to fill and submit the registration form. The government is expected to reach out via phone or email.