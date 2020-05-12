Uttar Pradesh Now Has More Recovered Patients Than Number of Active Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Lucknow, May 12: Uttar Pradesh now has reported more recoveries from coronavirus (COVID-19) than the number of patients currently going under treatment in the state. According to Uttar Pradesh's Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, 1758 patients have recovered so far, whereas the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state is 1735. Overall, the state has reported 3,573 cases. Kerala Becomes First State in India to Have More Recovered Patients Than Number of Active Coronavirus Cases.

"This has happened for the first time that yesterday our tally of discharged people was higher than active cases of COVID-19 reported in the state. 1758 people were discharged and 1735 active cases were reported in the state yesterday," Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters. The death toll stands at 80. Agra, which emerged as a hotspot, reported a dip in the coronavirus cases, bringing down single-day tally to 13. India's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Improved to 31.7%, Mortality Rate Around 3.2%, Says Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

More Recoveries Than Active Cases of Coronavirus in UP:

According to District magistrate PN Singh, of the total 765 cases in Agra, 336 have recovered and discharged. So far 9,520 samples have been collected, while 404 patients were under treatment. The number of hotspots in Agra stands at 44. The city meanwhile, has seen strict enforcement of the lockdown, almost curfew-like, after the arrival of the special team which is busy plugging all lapses and holes.