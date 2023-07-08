Lucknow, July 8: A woman from Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi has lodged a complaint against her husband, alleging that he pronounced the prohibited triple talaq in front of his relatives in Ghosiyana village within the district. Triple Talaq is a form of marriage dissolution in Muslim Law, whereby a husband can give the divorce to his wife by saying Talaq three times in one row. However, on July 30, 2019, the Parliament of India declared the practice of Triple Talaq illegal and unconstitutional and made it a punishable act from 1 August 2019.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the woman complainant, in her complaint, alleged that the accused assaulted and threatened her with dire consequences multiple times. She further alleged that she was given triple talaq by her husband after she failed to fulfil his dowry demands. Mumbai Shocker: Husband Harasses Wife for Dowry, Gives Her Triple Talaq in Front of Families; Booked for Domestic Violence.

Following their marriage on January 27, 2019, in accordance with Muslim customs, the couple received a sufficient dowry from the woman's family. However, after a few months of being married, her husband and in-laws began subjecting her to insults under the false pretext of unmet dowry demands. They sought Rs 5 lakh to purchase cattle as her husband wanted to start a dairy business. When she told them that her father was unable to fetch more money, the husband assaulted her and ousted her from the house. The accused also threatened the woman that if she entered the house without money, they would set her on fire. Uttar Pradesh: Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife Over Phone For Not Getting Sports Bike in Dowry in Lucknow.

Based on the complaint, the accused, Atiq Ahmed and five other relatives, all residents of Alawalpur Tikri (Kada Dham), were booked under sections 498 A, 323, and 506 of IPC, sections 3 and 4 of the dowry prohibition act and sections 3 and 4 of the Muslim women (protection of rights on marriage act 2019)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 08, 2023 05:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).