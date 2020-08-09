Muzaffarnagar, August 9: After setting up a washing line for police personnel in April this year, Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav has now opened a 'police cafe' in the district.

The cafe will serve healthy organic meals, fresh fruit juices, smoothies, ‘daliya', ‘poha' and food cooked in olive oil. The cafe also has a gym attached to it.

"Policemen need to follow a highly exhaustive schedule of duty that seldom gives them the opportunity to avail of a proper diet. Cases of hypertension, diabetes and stress are common among the UP police force. This facility is aimed at alleviating such health problems. Improper diet and lack of awareness for a healthy lifestyle were also the reasons behind opening such a unique cafe," the SSP said.

The police department has hired trained chefs and deliverymen who will run the cafe along with police staff. Next to the cafe, a gym with all modern equipment was also 'gifted' to the cops.

The air-conditioned police cafe that has eye-catching interiors will also serve jaggery-added drinks – as using sugar in any product here is 'banned'. SSP Yadav said he had worked on the idea for nearly six months.

"This unique concept will be upgraded once we start getting more feedback. It may be then introduced to other police stations as well," the SSP added. The cafe will also deliver food orders to various city spots and will remain open till 9 pm.

