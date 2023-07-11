Lucknow, July 11: Devendra Kumar, a resident of Bulandshahr, was shocked to learn in March that he owed the government 24.61 lakh rupees in GST for a business with a revenue of 1.36 crore rupees. A few weeks later, in April, he received a new notification alerting him that he was the owner of another business with Rs 1.16 crore or more in annual revenue.

Kumar, a labour who has been without a job for several months now, complained to the Bulandshahr police about the situation. After Kumar raised concern that business associates of the Noida company he previously worked for could have utilised his credentials to establish the new enterprises, the issue has now been brought before the Gautam Buddha Nagar police. Association of Malayalam Movie Artists Suffers After GST Department Issues Notice Seeking Immediate Payment of Rs 4.36 Crore.

I have very little income. Prior to this, I was labour at a Naraura township project, where I was barely making around Rs 300 per day. I don't have any employment right now, said Kumar as cited by The Indian Express. In such a situation, how can I be the owner of these two businesses, he questioned.

According to Kumar, he has already spent Rs 40,000 on registering FIRs. I am constantly being transferred from one office to another, from Ghaziabad to Noida to Bulandshahr, by officials. He added that it is expensive to even go from my village to the SP office in Bulandshahr.

Kumar claimed that two years ago, he worked as a packaging assistant at a firm in Noida. He said that the contractor had used his Pan Card and Aadhaar for income purposes. Bihar Shocker: Daily Wage Labourer From Rohtas District Receives Income Tax Notice Asking To Pay Rs 14 Crore As IT Returns.

On March 13, Kumar received a notification informing him that his company's 2022–23 revenue was Rs 1.36 crore, of which Rs 24.61 lakh was taxed. In an additional warning that Kumar got in April, it was said that a different company that belonged to him had "shown the outward supply of different types of scrap goods of Rs 116.24 lakh."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 11, 2023 06:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).