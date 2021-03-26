Lucknow, March 26: In a shocking incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly raped by two men on the pretext of giving her a modelling assignment. According to details by news agency ANI, the woman was raped by the duo in a guest house in the state's capital city Lucknow. As soon as the incident came to light, Police launched an investigation into the matter to nab the culprits.

As per details by Police, a case has been registered into the matter. The victim's medical examination is also being conducted. "A case has been registered & medical examination of the woman is being conducted. The investigation is underway", Police informed. Uttar Pradesh: Man, Convicted of Rape, Declared Not Guilty After Spending 20 Years in Jail.

Several such incidences have been reported from the state in the recent past and the government has taken strict action against the accused. On Thursday, a court in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district sentenced three men to death in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a minor in January 2018, the state government said in a statement. Reports inform that the girl was abducted in a car, gang-raped, and then killed using her dupatta. The body was thrown in a canal under Dadri police station area of Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

