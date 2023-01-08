Amroha, January 8: A boy sustained injuries on his fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone. Mobile Phone Blast in Maharashtra: Smartphone's Battery Explodes in Man’s Pocket in Chandrapur (Watch Video).

"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha," said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village. Mobile Phone Blast in Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured While Playing Game After Smartphone Explodes in Mathura.

Uttar Pradesh | "My phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased this mobile phone on 31 August 2022 from Amroha," says Himanshu, a local of Amroha pic.twitter.com/OhrSjVd2Jw — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 7, 2023

He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo. He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid. Further details were awaited

