Amroha, January 8: A boy sustained injuries on his fingers when his mobile phone exploded while he was speaking to a relative on his mobile phone. Mobile Phone Blast in Maharashtra: Smartphone's Battery Explodes in Man’s Pocket in Chandrapur (Watch Video).

See Pics:

"My mobile phone caught fire when I was on a call. My finger got injured in this. I purchased the mobile in August from Amroha," said Himanshu, a resident of Hijampur village. Mobile Phone Blast in Uttar Pradesh: 13-Year-Old Boy Severely Injured While Playing Game After Smartphone Explodes in Mathura.

He said that he purchased the mobile just over four months ago and also showed the cash memo. He was taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid. Further details were awaited

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2023 07:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).