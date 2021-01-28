Etah, January 28: Two farmers were burnt alive after a hut caught fire in Piphaara village in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. The incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday.

The two men who died in the fire were identified as Kalicharan, 45, and his friend Radhey Shyam, 35. According to Shivpal, the elder brother of Kalicharan, the hut caught fire from brazier which the two men had set up to get relief from cold.

Later, the completely charred bodies were sent for post-mortem by the police. Additional Superintendent of Police OP Singh said: "The remains of the two men have been sent for post-mortem. Family members and villagers suggest that the hut caught fire from a brazier set up by the men. The matter is being investigated. No formal complaint has been received."

