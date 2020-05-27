Uttarakhand Forest Fires: #SaveTheHimalyas Trends On Twitter, Netizens Appeal and Pray For Devbhoomi Grappled in Fire Since 4 Days

Uttarakhand forest fire (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Amid the tensions of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country, there's another disaster in North India. We are not talking about the locust attacks, but the forest fires of Uttarakhand. The Devbhoomi, as it is fondly called is currently grappled with forest fires since last four days! A result of the rising temperatures, the forest fires have destroyed nearly over 71 hectares of forest cover. Visuals of these burning forests have been shared on social media with people appealing to #SaveTheHimalayas. Netizens are praying and appealing to help and bring attention to the severe forest fires, which haven't been extensively covered.

Ther have been instances of almost 45 fires in the last week. 21 instances have been reported from the Kumaon region, while the Garhwal region has v witnessed 16. As per reports, two people have lost their lives, but these forest fires prove a major threat to wildlife species. Netizens have taken to social media to create more awareness of the situation and pray for the burning forest. #UttarakhandForestFire and #SaveTheHimalayas are among the top trends on Twitter today. Forest Fire in Himachal Pradesh: Massive Blaze Engulfs Jungle in Chaura Area of Kinnaur District.

Check Some Tweets and Appeals For #SaveTheHimalayas:

Mountains Are Calling to Help

Heaven is Burning

Act Today, Save Tomorrow

Human civilization has become the most ever technologically advanced in history but sadly none have bothered to develop any mechanism to prevent, monitor & counter the #wildfires. If we don't act to save nature today, future generations won't praise us tomorrow.#SaveTheHimalayas pic.twitter.com/LCCFY28ePY — Kapil Pareek (@thekapilpareek) May 27, 2020

Save Our Assets

Uttarakhand is Burning

Devastating Visuals

Uttarakhand is burning since 4 days but why isn’t anyone talking about our own devbhoomi burning? We prayed for Australia and Amazon, how can we be so ignorant about our own devbhoomi?#prayforuttarakhand #SaveTheHimalayas #UttarakhandForestFire pic.twitter.com/tdHNIs4Rzf — shubham chandra (@shubham199431) May 27, 2020

We would also like to bring to your notice, that some of the pictures that are doing the rounds on the internet may be old ones. But the important message of the forests burning remains. Meanwhile, PIB Uttarakhand shared a graph to