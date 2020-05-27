Uttarakhand Forest Fires: Video of Region Receiving Rainfall Surfaces Online, Weather Update of Chamoli, Rudra, Tehri And Other Parts of The State Indicates Cloudy & Rain Forecast

Uttarakhand forest fires (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Another tragedy has struck India, the forest fires of Uttarakhand. While the country braves the pandemic of Coronavirus, the devastation caused by Amphan cyclone and locust swarms, now about 71 hectares of forest cover has been destroyed due to the raging fires. Controlling the fires is a gruelling task given the current conditions in the country, but hopefully, rain gods will bless the region and bring some respite from the situation. The weather forecast of Uttarakhand shows cloudy weather today and indications of some showers. A video has also been shared on Twitter, which shows rain in some parts, but there is no confirmation yet.

Since this morning, netizens have been making appeals and praying for the Devbhoomi as Uttarakhand is fondly referred. #SaveTheHimalayas, #PrayForUttarakhand and #UttarakhandForestFires are among the top trends since morning. Pictures and videos of the forest fires are shared on social media. Meanwhile, a Twitter user has shared a video which shows its raining in parts of the state. Although there is no confirmation about the authenticity of the video, the weather forecast from the regions does indicate light showers.

Check The Video Here:

Bringing relief to the Forests of Uttarakhand and the natural dousers of Forest Fires, rain showers in many districts of Garhwal Himalayas like Tehri, Pauri, Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi. pic.twitter.com/vPzvYWmVEc — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) May 26, 2020

Meanwhile, check the weather forecast of the above-mentioned regions in Uttarakhand below:

Chamoli: 21 °C. Mostly cloudy with 15% precipitation. The minimum temperature in the region is set to drop to around 12 degree Celsius later in the day.

Tehri: 29 °C Partly cloudy with 10% precipitation. The minimum temperature in the region is set to drop to around 16 degree Celsius later in the day.

Pauri: 30 °C Partly cloudy with 10% precipitation. The minimum temperature in the region is set to drop to around 17 degree Celsius later in the day.

Rudraprayag: 33°C Partly cloudy with 13% precipitation. The minimum temperature in the region is set to drop to around 23 degree Celsius later in the day.

Uttarkashi: 29 °C Partly cloudy with 10% precipitation. The minimum temperature in the region is set to drop to around 17 degree Celsius later in the day.

Since most places show a partly cloudy weather update, let us hope the clouds do stay and there is a chance of rains in the regions. The rising temperatures in the last few days are a growing concern and the major cause of forest fires here. Until now, two people are dead and one has been reported injured. But the spreading fires pose a major risk to the wildlife, flora and fauna here.