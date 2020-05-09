Vande Bharat Mission: 129 Indians Repatriated to Delhi From Dhaka; Around 850 Reach Lucknow, Hyderabad and Kochi From Gulf Countries Tonight

129 Indians Repatriated to Delhi From Dhaka. (Photo Credits: Twitter|@HardeepSPuri )

The second flight to evacuate stranded Indians left for Delhi around 1 p.m. from the Hazrat Shahjalal airport of Dhaka in Bangladesh on Saturday. A total of 129 passengers were on the flight to Delhi. The passengers included stranded tourists, students, people with medical emergency and those with expired visa among others. The passengers have since reached Delhi.

The evacuation of stranded Indian nationals from Bangladesh started with 168 medical students leaving Dhaka for Srinagar on the first flight on Friday. Vande Bharat Mission: Air India Flight Carrying 129 Indian Nationals from Dhaka Lands in Delhi.

Under the Vande Bharat Mission a total of seven such flights will be operated till May 14 out of which two have already left Bangladesh since Friday. Out of the remaining flights, on Sunday the flight will leave for Mumbai, on 11th May to Delhi, on 12 and 13 to Srinagar and on 14th May to Chennai.

In the meanwhile, the spread of Coronavirus continues in Bangladesh with 8 more deaths and 636 fresh infections reported over the last 24 hours since Friday.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, (DGHS), the number of Corona positive persons in Bangladesh is now 13,770 while the death toll has gone up to 214.

A total of 313 people recovered over the last 24 hours taking the number of recovered people to 2,414. Bangladesh conducted 5,465 tests across the country in its 35 labs over the last 24 hours.

In order to prevent and control the spread of Corona infection in the country after the announcement of partial lifting of restrictions from Sunday, the DGHS issued a new set of guidelines for people. According to the guidelines all communication services including buses and trains have to screen all passengers for high temperature at the entry point.

Flights from various countries of the Gulf region are also bringing back stranded Indians under the Vande Bharat Mission. The mission has provided much needed relief to Indian expatriates of the Gulf during the Coronavirus pandemic.

AIR COrrespondent reports that from Sharjah, two infants, 180 distressed Indians including workers who lost their jobs, pregnant women, elderly people and medical emergency cases took off for Lucknow this evening.

One of the passengers who tested positive was not allowed to check in. A special Ambulance of the UAE govt. took him away for isolation. The entire area was disinfected soon after.

There were some waitlisted people, mostly blue collared workers could not be so lucky as the flight was packed to its capacity. From Muscat 177 people and four infants boarded the flight for Kochi. Vande Bharat Mission: First Air India Repatriation Flight from London Takes Off for Mumbai with 326 Indians.

Kuwait sent two flights. 177 Indians on Kochi Muscat flight and another 160 to Hyderabad. Flight from Doha to Kochi with more than 175 people mostly those with compelling reasons will take off later in the evening.

Meanwhile, a tweet by Indian Consulate in Dubai said that 88 doctors and nurses who are on UAE residency visas and working in the Emirates are coming back by special flight tonight. This will strengthen the hands of the frontline workers in the war against COVID-19 in the UAE.