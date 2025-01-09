Safi Khan, a seasoned employee at HDFC Bank, allegedly died due to sudden cardiac arrest on November 19, 2024, while preparing for a client meeting. His wife claims that the relentless work pressure and toxic work culture at the bank were major contributors to his death. Khan, with 22 years of experience, had no prior medical history. According to his wife, Khan had been subjected to harassment over leave requests and excessive work pressure before his death. She alleges that despite resigning months ago, he returned to work under similar stressful conditions. The tragic incident follows a pattern, with two other employees, Sadaf Fatima and Shivam Mehrotra, allegedly dying under similar circumstances at the bank. Khan’s wife has called for immediate action from HDFC Bank, RBI, and other authorities, demanding justice for her late husband and a change in the toxic work environment. Lucknow: HDFC Employee Sadaf Fatima Suddenly Collapses and Dies Allegedly Due to Work Pressure in Vibhuti Khand, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Government’s ‘Failed Economic Policies’.

HDFC Bank Employee Collapses and Dies of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)