Hyderabad, September 9: A police officer in Telangana’s Sangareddy district has been ordered to report to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) after he celebrated a Congress leader's birthday in the police station.

Orders have been issued directing Vatpally Sub-Inspector Laxman from Sangareddy district to immediately report to the Multi-Zone II IGP office, according to a statement from the office of the Director General of Police on Monday. Senior Police officials have taken serious note of the incident where a Congress party leader's birthday was celebrated, and a cake was cut at the police station. Telangana Cop’s Timely CPR Saves Unconscious Man’s Life in Mulugu, Video Goes Viral.

Multi-Zone II IGP V. Satyanarayana has stated that disciplinary action will be taken as soon as the report on the incident is received. The birthday of Congress party’s Metpally mandal president Pratap Ramesh Joshi was celebrated in the police station on Sunday. The SI and a constable cut the cake along with the Congress leader.

The incident in the Andole constituency evoked criticism from various quarters. The SI came under flak for organising the birthday celebration in the police station. This is the second such incident in the state in recent weeks. Last month, a few policemen in Warangal, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandiram Naik attended the birthday celebration of Minister for Forests and Environment and Endowments, Konda Surekha. Telangana Police Allegedly Attacked by Unknown Hackers, Attackers Steal Sensitive Data Including TSCOP App; Department Shuts Down Website and Apps for Security Overhaul.

The event, which included cake-cutting and a speech by the ACP, sparked a row with the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) raising questions on the police’s adherence to service rules and political neutrality. The ACP, Circle Inspector (CI) and some other police personnel attended the birthday celebrations of the Minister.

Police cuts CongressParty leader's birthday cake at police station.@TelanganaDGP Vatpally police SI Lakshman and all constables cut a cake on the occasion of the birthday of #Andole Constituency's Vatpally Mandal Congress Party Leader Pratap Ramesh Joshi in the police station. pic.twitter.com/H5fQ1u3an6 — Azmath Jaffery (@JafferyAzmath) September 8, 2024

The celebration had also triggered chaos when the minister’s supporters set off firecrackers, causing injury to a girl. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao slammed the police officers and asked the DGP if service rules have changed recently. Warangal Police Commissioner Ambar Kishore Jha had issued a show cause notice to ACP Naik.

