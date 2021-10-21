New Delhi, October 21: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and parts of South India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India-weather bulletin, the IMD said that a cyclonic circulation lies over the Comorin area and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation Arabian sea off the Karnataka coast. Under the influence of the weather conditions, widespread rainfall with heavy showers with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till October 25. The IMD forecast said that heavy rainfall is expected to lash Coastal and South Interior Karnataka on October 21 while isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over Kerala today.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote, Vengurla. Also, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Northeast India, entire the north Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of West Bengal; some parts of Central Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana; entire Goa; some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Central Arabian Sea around October 23. Southwest Monsoon Likely To Withdraw On October 26, Says IMD.

The IMD said that with likely setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels over the Bay of Bengal and extreme south Peninsular India, the Southwest Monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 26, 2021. Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India from around October 26, 2021.

