New Delhi, April 4: Heat wave condition is likely to continue in several parts of the country. According to the weather forecast by the India Meteorological Department on Monday, isolated pockets over southeast Rajasthan, interior Tamilnadu and east Vidarbha are likely to experience heat wave conditions over the next 24 hours. West Rajasthan is also likely to witness severe heat wave conditions.

The northern states of Punjab, Haryana, and Northwest Uttar Pradesh will receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind during April 6 and April 7. Several isolated places in the Western Rajasthan are also likely to experience dust -storm or thunderstorm and gusty winds on April 6, as per the weather forecast by IMD. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarkhand are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and gusty winds during next three days. Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan and Muzaffarabad are also likely to receive isolated hailstorm on April 6, Uttarakhand on April 6 and April 7 and Himachal Pradesh on April 5 and April 6.

