Mumbai, May 26: The India Meteorological Department forecasted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall over Northeast India and isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms/lightning/gusty winds over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal, and Sikkim during the next 5 days. Apart from this, isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on May 29 and over the Assam-Meghalaya region on May 26, 28, and 29.

Down south, under the influence of a north-south trough and westerly winds from the Arabian Sea over south peninsular India in lower tropospheric levels, Kerala & Mahe, Lakshadweep may witness widespread light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning, and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal may experience isolated to scattered rainfall during the next 5 days. Tamilnadu is likely to witness rainfall on May 26, said IMD. Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Likely Over Isolated Places of Kerala; Thunderstorms to Brew Over Bengal, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka.

Numerous states witnessed light rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds on Wednesday. Although the drizzle has brought a much-awaited relief from the severe heat spell, it led to water-logging, power cuts, and consecutive blackouts with delays in flights in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, IMD said that conditions are favourable for further advancement of Southwest Monsoon over some parts of Southwest Arabian Sea, some more parts of Southeast Arabian Sea, Maldives, and Comorin area, South & East-central Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Under the influence of a fresh approaching Western Disturbance, IMD has forecasted scattered light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and isolated rainfall over Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on May 28, and 29. Apart from this, dust storm activity at isolated places is very likely over West Rajasthan on May 28 and 29.

However, no significant heatwave condition has been forecasted for the next 5 days except isolated heatwave conditions over southwest Rajasthan on May 27 and 28.

