Mumbai, July 15: Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in entire central and western India. Many parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh remain flooded after incessant rainfall. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department on Friday issued fresh alerts for several districts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

According to the IMD, rainfall, and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are very likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, the Kerala & Mahe region, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka during the next 3-4 days and reduce thereafter. Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall is predicted over Odisha, the Konkan-Goa region, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat. Mumbai Weather Forecast: Skymet Says Three Digit Rains Likely As City Records Over 50 mm of Rainfall in Last 24 Hours; Orange Alert Issued Till July 14.

Check Tweet by IMD:

i) Rainfall intensity is likely to reduce over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat Region, Madhya Maharashtra & Telangana from 15th and over Saurashtra & Kutch from 17th July, 2022. pic.twitter.com/zAt5q92I2E — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 14, 2022

The weather office also said that rainfall with isolated thunderstorms accompanied by lightning is very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit, Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during the next 5 days; and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan during the next 3 days with reduction thereafter.

