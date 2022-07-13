Mumbai, July 13: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai till July 14. For the second consecutive day, Mumbaikars woke up to heavy spells of rains on Wednesday. As per the weather agency's forecast, Mumbai and its adjoining areas will continue to experience heavy rainfall with an increase in the intensity on Wednesday and Thursday.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Mumbai IMD head, Jayanta Sarkar said, "In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra experienced widespread rainfall including Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. With heavy to very heavy rainfall and also extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. The monsoon synoptics are in a favourable condition along with strong westerly winds which will lead to continuous widespread rainfall across Maharashtra for the next four days." High Tide Today in Mumbai: BMC Issues Warning for High and Low Tide, Predicts Heavy to Extremely Heavy Rainfall at Isolated Places; Know Timings.

He further added, "For Mumbai, we have given an orange alert for next three days, and a yellow alert for the fourth day." Besides Mumbai, the IMD has predicted heavy rains to to continue over Konkan and the adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra till July 14 with gradual reduction thereafter.

As expected there is an increase in rainfall and expect the same to continue atleast till few hours past noon. While mostly rain will be moderate to heavy expect few spells of very heavy rains in Mumbai MMR. #mumbairains pic.twitter.com/RKkPdohtAy — Weatherman of Mumbai (@RamzPuj) July 13, 2022

As per the weather bureau, an orange alert means 'heavy to very heavy rainfall' while a yellow alert refers to 'moderate to heavy rainfall'. The country's richest civic body also said that moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in the city and suburbs. "Possibility of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 45-55 kmph very likely," the BMC said in a tweet.

Andheri subway submerged in water, waterlogging in Dadar East:

Maharashtra | Mumbai continues to reel under severe water-logging due to heavy rainfall. Visuals from Dadar East pic.twitter.com/6aLg28QLG3 — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

#WATCH | Mumbai: Amid incessant heavy rainfall lashing the city, Andheri subway continues to remain submerged under the rainwaters pic.twitter.com/gvNeeLnboF — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

As heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Mumbai, waterlogging was reported from several areas including Bandra, Andheri, Dadar and Jogeshwari. The Andheri subway continued to remain submerged under water as well. An incident of landslide was also reported from Vasai in Palghar district. While many people are feared to be trapped along with houses being damaged in the incident.

According to Skymet weather, moderate to heavy rainfall is most likely possible over South Madhya Pradesh, part of Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa and south Gujarat. The weather agency also said that in the last 24 hours, Mumbai recorded rains over 50 mm with the Santacruz witnessing 62 mm of rainfall.

High Tide 11:44hrs - 4.68mtr 23:38 hrs – 4.06 mt Low tide : 17:48 hrs- 1.73 mtr https://t.co/Aw8qPjKV3F — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 13, 2022

In its weather forecast, Skymet said, "Rains are expected to be heavier by tomorrow and may continue on July 14 as well. This three day rainy spell is expected due to a Low Pressure Area which is over Odisha and adjoining areas." It also said that there is a possibility of three digit rains as heavy rainfall continue to lash Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

