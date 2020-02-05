Web Media TV Journalist Association Formed, Anil Mahajan Appointed as President

Anil Mahajan (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Mumbai, February 5: Journalists working in digital media has formed an association of web scribes. The group is called "Web Media, TV Journalist Association Vidhimandal Mantralaya, Mumbai". Anil Mahajan, chief editor of Garja Maharashtra news channel, has been appointed as President of the "Web Media, TV Journalist Association Vidhimandal Mantralay, Mumbai".

The group is consist of web journalists covering the Maharashtra assembly. The association has a 9-member working group, headed by senior journalist Anil Mahajan who has been in the field of media since 2004. Below is the list of functionaries:

Anil Babulal Mahajan (Garja Maharashtra News) - President

Irfan Abdul Razzaq Shaikh (Raftar News) - Member Director

Ganesh Sanpat Pujari (Garja Maharashtra News) - Member Director

Ayaz Ahmed Mohsin Dad Khan (India 365 News)

Anand Dinanath Sharma (AapTak News)

Mauli Rajbhau Dange (Vithai News)

Abhijeet Balwant Patil (Awz Marathi News)

Pramod Baliram Dangwane (Nashik News)

Narendra Damodar Kasbe (Kalwa News)

This is first such association of journalist working in digital media. Anil Mahajan was unanimously elected as President of the "Web Media, TV Journalist Association Vidhimandal Mantralaya, Mumbai".