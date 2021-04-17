Mumbai: Politician & Entrepreneur Anil Mahajan known for his work for the Marginalized Community in India is particularly known as OBC Leader, has now launched another establishment called AM Foundation.

The foundation that aims to work towards the welfare of all communities was inaugurated by Shri Eknath Khadse, Former Maharashtra State Minister for Revenue & Agriculture, Shri Ramdas Athawale, Hon'ble Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India who is also the Party Chief for Republican Party of India along with Criminologist Snehil Dhall, Founder of Crimeophobia – A Criminology Firm who is Internationally known for his work in solving various kinds of crime.

The foundation would be trying its best in handling all kinds of social issues faced by citizens of India, while it would voice their concerns through Garja Maharashtra News which is also one of the ventures of Mr. Anil Mahajan.