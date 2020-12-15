New Delhi, December 15: Several states in North India will continue to reel under severe cold wave conditions in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that cold to severe cold conditions are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi. It added that cold day conditions were also likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, northwest Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh during next 48 hours. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The weather agency further added that there will be a fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest India during next 3 days. "No significant change in minimum temperatures over most parts of Central & East India during next 2 days and fall by 2-4°C thereafter", the IMD said.

The IMD further informed that under the influence of an easterly wave, fairly widespread rainfall and thundershowers is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala and Lakshadweep area during December 16-19. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during the same time. "Further increase in rainfall activity with possibility of heavy to very heavy falls likely over Tamil Nadu during 20th-21st December, 2020", the weather bulletin said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 15, 2020 12:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).