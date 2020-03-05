YES Bank Crisis: Reserve Bank Caps Withdrawals at Rs 50,000, Appoints Former SBI Chief Financial Officer as Administrator

File image of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, March 5: The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday has put YES Bank on effected moratorium from March 5 to April 3. In the latest circular, effective from 6 pm onwards, the RBI had imposed a cap on the private lender to pay more than Rs 50,000 to the depositors during the moratorium period. The new cap is applicable for all the depositors who have multiple accounts with the bank.

According to the latest update, the Reserve Bank has imposed the restrictions on the leading private lender after it found that YES Bank has been grappling with mounting bad loans. Sources claimed that, along with other financial institutions, State Bank of India would be helping capital-starved Yes Bank to bail-out. RBI Monetary Policy: Repo Rate Unchanged at 5.15%, GDP Growth For 2020-21 Pegged at 6%.

Releasing the statement on its decision, the RBI had said, "The financial position of Yes Bank Ltd. has undergone a steady decline largely due to inability of the bank to raise capital to address potential loan losses and resultant downgrades, triggering invocation of bond covenants by investors, and withdrawal of deposits."

Among other details pouring in, as per news agency PTI, RBI has superseded the board of YES Bank with immediate effect. The apex bank had also appointed former SBI chief financial officer Prashant Kumar as administrator for Yes Bank.