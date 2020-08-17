New Delhi [India], August 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday wished people of Kerala at the start of the Malayalam calendar's auspicious month of Chingam.

Taking to Twitter, the PM wished them success, good health and prosperity.n"As the month of Chingam commences my greetings to everyone, especially my Malayali sisters and brothers. I pray that the coming year brings with it a success, good health and prosperity for all," the PM said.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala temple opened in Pathanamthitta on Sunday for the five-day monthly prayers in the month of Chingam. The puja will be held without the presence of devotees. It will close on August 21 evening after the monthly puja.

Earlier, Travancore Devaswam President N Vasu had said the annual festival pilgrimage season for Sabarimala starts from November 16.n"This is an event, which has been going on for decades. The government, as well as the Travancore Devaswam board, is eager to see that the event takes place this year also but with limitations and restrictions," he said.