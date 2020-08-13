New Delhi, August 13: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday suspended former Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh for his remarks against Hindu gods on social media. The decision to suspend Singh was taken by the AAP a day after the ex-MLA of Rajouri Garden posted a picture with objectionable comments against Hindu gods on his Facebook account. He later deleted the post after backlash on social media. Bengaluru Violence: Muslim Youth Form Human Chain Around Temple To Protect It After Clashes Erupt in The City Over Social Media Post (Watch Video).

Singh is also a prominent Sikh face in Delhi. He claimed that his son mistakenly published the image. The AAP in a statement said, "Aam Aadmi Party is a secular party and has no place in the party of anyone who disrespects any religion. The Sikh community is also very sad with his statement because such misfortune against any community is also against the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev Ji (sic)." The decision on Singh's suspension was taken by party's Political Affairs Committee. Pulwama Terror Attack: Muzaffarpur Man Arrested For Objectionable WhatsApp Message on Deadly Strike.

Tweet by ANI:

Jarnail Singh (former MLA, Rajouri Garden) suspended from primary membership of the party over his comments on Hindu goddesses: Aam Aadmi Party #Delhi pic.twitter.com/cafMae6SHz — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Singh was elected an MLA from the Rajouri Garden seat in 2015. He vacated the seat to contest the Punjab assembly polls in 2017 from Lambi constituency against the then state CM Parkash Singh Badal. After losing, the former MLA from Rajouri Garden has distanced himself from the AAP. He shot to fame in 2009, after he hurled a shoe at former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram.

