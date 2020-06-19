All-Party Meeting Over India-China Face-Off: From Congress to TMC And RJD to AIMIM, List of Invitees And Parties Not Invited

New Delhi, June 19: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm today, apparently to appraise the Opposition about developments in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh where 20 Indian soldiers were killed during a violent face-off with Chinese forces. Ahead of the all-party meeting, a political row has erupted as Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal and the AIMIM said they were not invited.

The invitation has been sent to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Left leader Sitaram Yechuri among others. Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, West Bengal, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh have also been invited for the all-party meeting. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda will also be attending the meeting.

List of Those Invited at All-Party Meet Called by PM Narendra Modi on India-China Standoff:

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi

BJP President JP Nadda

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Left leaders Sitaram Yechuri and D Raja

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray

Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar

West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

List of Parties Not Invited at All-Party Meet Called by PM Narendra Modi on India-China Standoff:

Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM)

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Furious over snubbing, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday tweeted: "A strange egoistic government is at the Centre. AAP has its government in Delhi, in Punjab, it is the main opposition party and also has four MPs and also has its presence across the country. But for all the important issues BJP will not take the opinion of AAP. What the Prime Minister will say during the all-party meeting is eagerly awaited by the country."

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav sought to know the basis upon which his party was not invited. He tweeted: "Dear Defence Minister and PMO, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's All Party Meet on Galwan Valley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party RJD hasn't received any message so far."

Tejashwi Yadav, Sanjay Singh Fume After RJD And AAP Not Invited:

Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 18, 2020

केन्द्र में एक अजीब अहंकार ग्रस्त सरकार चल रही है आम आदमी पार्टी की दिल्ली में सरकार है पंजाब में मुख्य विपक्षी पार्टी है 4 सांसद हैं देश भर में संगठन लेकिन किसी महत्वपूर्ण विषय पर भाजपा को AAP की राय नही चाहिये कल की बैठक में प्रधानमंत्री जी क्या बोलेंगे पूरे देश को इंतज़ार है? — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) June 18, 2020

This is the first all-party meeting called by Modi after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at patrol point 14 on Monday night in Ladakh's Galwan valley. The India-China faceoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has been going on since early May and the brutal attack came amid a de-escalation operation and disengagement talks already underway.

