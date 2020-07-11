Jaipur, July 11: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that their government is trying to fight COVID-19 crisis while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to destabilise the government. He also said that MLAs are being offered between Rs 10 and Rs 15 crore to switch party. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Urges Centre to Give OBC Candidates Reservation in Medical, Dental Seats.

"We must focus on fighting coronavirus and that is what we are doing but they (BJP) are trying to de-stabilise the government. It wasn't so during Vajpayee Ji's time but after 2014 there is pride and division on basis of religion," Gehlot said.

"They used to speak of 'Congress Mukt Bharat' but now they are afraid of Congress," Rajasthan CM said, adding that government in Rajasthan is stable and it will complete its full term. "We are engaged in preparations to win the next election," he said.

"Whether it is Satish Poonia or Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, they are playing games to topple our govt on behest of their central leadership. They are offering Rs 10 crore in advance and Rs 15 crore after govt is toppled... these are the kind of promises they are making," Gehlot said.

The Congress has 107 seats in 200 seats Rajasthan Assembly. The grand old party also has support from 12 independent candidates. In addition, five legislators from- the CPI (M), the Bharatiya Tribal Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal- support Gehlot government.

