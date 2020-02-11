Chandni Chowk Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Parlad Singh Sawhney Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Image used for illustration purpose

New Delhi, February 11: Chandni Chowk, a renowned locality of Old Delhi, went to polls along with all other vidhan sabha constituencies on February 8. The seat, with 1,13,777 eligible voters, witnessed a three-cornered contest between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Election Commission of India declare the results on February 11, with AAP's Parlad Singh Sawhney announced as the winner. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: AAP Set to Retain Power, Congress Congratulates Arvind Kejriwal, BJP Concedes Defeat.

The electoral battle in Chandni Chowk seat is being keenly observed as the constituency featured the candidacy of sitting MLA and the AAP rebel Alka Lamba. She had quit the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in September last year, after accusing the party leadership of sidelining her. She subsequently joined the Congress, which she had left in 2014 to join the AAP.

The Congress had announced Lamba as its candidate from the Chandni Chowk seat. In the AAP list, she was replaced with Parlad Singh Sawhney, whereas, the BJP had issued the ticket to Saman Kumar Gupta -- who had unsuccessfully contested from the seat in 2014.

The pre-poll surveys in Delhi, in run-up to the upcoming elections, gave edge to the AAP. The party is predicted to retain its majority status in the assembly. The surveys towards the end of the campaign trail, however, projected a BJP resurgence with Shaheen Bagh turning into a top poll issue.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP recorded an unprecedented victory. The party, which debuted only three years ago, had succeeded in winning 67 out of the 70 seats. The BJP tally came crashing down from 32 in 2013 polls to 3 constituencies, whereas, the Congress failed to open its account.