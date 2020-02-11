AAP candidate Imran Hussain is leading from Ballimaran assembly seat, according to early trends. Congress's Alka Lamba is trailing from Chandni Chowk seat. Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections results is underway. Counting of votes has begun in all 70 seats of Delhi. Ahead of the final results, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said he is confident that AAP will retain power. Counting of votes for the election results of Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran assembly seats begins. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had succeeded in winning from all 10 constituencies falling under the Chandni Chowk belt. Will AAP retain the seats? Counting of votes will begin shortly. Counting of votes for the results of the elections held in Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran will begin at 8 am.

New Delhi, February 11: The Election Commission of India is scheduled to declare the results of high-stake Delhi assembly elections 2020. Apart from the overall results, pollsters and Delhiites are also intrigued to find out which political party holds the upper hand in Chandni Chowk - also referred to as the heart of Old Delhi. As the counting of votes is underway, stay tuned above for the results of the 10 vidhan sabha segments falling under the Chandni Chowk parliamentary seat. Chandni Chowk, which was swept in last two consecutive Lok Sabha elections by the Centre-ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), comprises of the following assembly constituencies: Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal and Ballimaran. Stay with LatestLY for live updates on results of these 10 Assembly seats in Chandni Chowk.

In the 2015 assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had succeeded in winning from all the vidhan sabha constituencies falling under the Chandni Chowk belt. The en-masse rout was faced by the BJP despite it winning the Lok Sabha election from the constituency barely nine months ago. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 FAQs: When Will Counting of Votes Begin? How to Check Winners' List on ECI Website And Other Questions Answered.

The same voting pattern was predicted to be repeated by Chandni Chowk, as per the exit polls. The post-election survey by India Today-My Axis predicted a victory in 9 out of the 10 constituencies for the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. Notably, the BJP had registered an overwhelming victory from the constituency in the 2019 general elections, with Dr Harsh Vardhan being elected as the winner.

In the Chandni Chowk parliamentary belt, the vidhan sabha battle which drew most of the attention was between two turncoats - Alka Lamba and Parlad Singh Sawhney. The latter, a Congress leader, switched to the AAP days before the election, whereas, Lamba - who had won the seat on AAP ticket in the last assembly polls - returned to her erstwhile party, the Congress, ahead of the elections.

Matia Mahal, a Muslim dominated vidhan sabha segment in Chandni Chowk region, also witnesses an AAP versus Congress contest, as the two parties have fielded Shoaib Iqbal and Mirza Javed Ali as their candidates, respectively. Iqbal, a former MLA from the seat, is being listed as among the frontrunners.

Ballimaran, which witnessed maximum polling among all the Delhi assembly seats, also witnesses an AAP vs Congress contest as the seat sizes a majority of Muslim voters. The two parties have fielded Imran Hussain and Haroon Yousuf as their respective candidates. Barring Ballimaran, Matia Mahal and Chandni Chowk, all other assembly segments of Delhi -- Adarsh Nagar, Shalimar Bagh, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town and Sadar Bazar witness a direct contest between the AAP and the BJP. In Model Town, the campaign was marred with communal overtones as the BJP candidate, Kapil Mishra, was punished by the Election Commission for calling the poll battle a "fight between India and Pakistan".