In a major political shift, BJP leader Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh has been elected Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), reclaiming control from AAP after two years. The BJP secured 133 of 142 votes, as AAP boycotted the election and Congress lagged with just eight votes. BJP’s Jai Bhagwan Yadav was elected Deputy Mayor. With 117 councillors, the BJP now holds a firm grip over Delhi’s civic administration. AAP’s absence and Congress’ weak presence paved the way for a BJP sweep, marking a significant win ahead of future electoral battles. MCD Election 2025: Delhi Mayor Polls To Be Held on April 25, BJP and AAP in Fray.

Raja Iqbal Singh Elected Mayor of Delhi

#WATCH | BJP candidate Raja Iqbal Singh elected as Delhi's new Mayor. pic.twitter.com/y0jwWG10eA — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)