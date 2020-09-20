New Delhi, September 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the passage of the controversial farm Bills in the Rajya Sabha, calling it a "watershed moment" in the history of Indian agriculture. The legislations were tabled in Parliament's Upper House earlier today, and were passed with a voice vote following ruckus and chaos. Agricultural Reform Bills: Rajya Sabha Passes 2 Farm Bills Amid Protests by Opposition Leaders And Farmers.

"A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," tweeted PM Modi. Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

Two out of the three contentious legislations to reform the farming sector were cleared by the Rajya Sabha amid vociferous protests, The Bills that were passed by voice vote were: The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 , and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection).

'Assurance on MSP'

I said it earlier and I say it once again: System of MSP will remain. Government procurement will continue. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

"For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them," Modi said.

"Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step," the Prime Minister added.

