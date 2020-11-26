Chandigarh, November 26: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar lashed out at Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh over the march of farmers towards Delhi. He accused the top Congress leader of "inciting" the protesters and misleading them over the recently enacted farm laws by the Centre. According to Khattar, Amarinder is attempting to reap political benefits from the agitation. Farmers Protest: Punjab Farmer Unions Change Strategy, to March to Delhi Via Other Routes.

Khattar, in a series of tweets, blamed the Punjab CM for orchestrating the march of farmers at a time when the coronavirus crisis is accelerating. The senior BJP leader also attempted to allay concerns over the farm Bills, claiming that he would be "quitting politics" if the MSP system is affected in any manner through the new laws.

"Time for your lies, deception and propaganda is over - let the people see your real face. Please stop putting the lives of people in danger during the Corona pandemic. I urge you to not play with the lives of the people - at least avoid cheap politics during the time of pandemic," he said.

"I've been trying to reach out to you for the last 3 days but sadly you decided to stay unreachable - is this how serious you are for farmer's issues? You're only tweeting and running away from talks, Why?" the Haryana CM questioned.

'I'll Leave Politics if Any Trouble for MSP'

.@capt_amarinder ji, I've said it earlier and I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on the MSP - therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers. — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) November 26, 2020

"Captain Amarinder ji, I've said it earlier and I'm saying it again, I'll leave politics if there'll be any trouble on the MSP - therefore, please stop inciting innocent farmers," he said.

The three farm legislations were passed by the Centre in September-end. The laws allowed farmers to sell their produce outside the APMCs as well. While the government has cited the benefit of a "bigger market" for farmers to breakfree from the APMC procurement system, the agrarian bodies have alleged a ploy to "dilute the Minimum Support Prices regime".

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 26, 2020 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).