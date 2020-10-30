The Govindganj vidhan sabha segment is based in West Champaran district of Bihar, and comprises of more than 2.24 lakh voters. The seat will go to polls in the second phase of assembly elections, scheduled on November 3. Results will be declared by the Election Commission on November 10. Govindganj primarily witnesses a battle between the Indian National Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but pollsters did not rule out the chances of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).

Along with Govindganj, 93 other constituencies would be contested in the second round of elections on November 3. The assembly segment of Govindganj was represented by the Janata Dal (United) for 15 years since 2000, but was wrested by the LJP in the last elections. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Schedule of Bihar Phase 2 Elections

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

From the Mahagathbandhan, the Govindganj seat was allotted to the Congress, which had emerged as a runner-up in 2015. The party has issued the ticket to Brajesh Kumar, who had lost in the elections. From the rival NDA camp, the BJP has fielded Sunil Mani Tiwari.

The upcoming elections in Bihar is the first major electoral battle after the outbreak of COVID-19. The pre-poll surveys have given the edge to the JD(U)-BJP-led NDA camp, despite stating the possibility of an anti-incumbency factor against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

