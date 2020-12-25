New Delhi, December 25: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Members of Parliament – Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh – on Friday protested against recently enacted farm laws inside the Parliament complex in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They hold placard demanding that the Centre should roll back the laws. The AAP MPs started raising slogans against the farm laws when PM Modi was offering tribute to Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee inside Parliament's Central Hall. ‘Those Calling Protesting Farmers Anti-Nationals Should Go to Pakistan’, Says AAP MLA Raghav Chadha.

The video of the entire incident was shared by Singh on his official Twitter handle. Other parliamentarians were also present along with PM Narendra Modi. The AAP MPs also demanded that the Centre should give a guarantee that farmers would get minimum support price (MSP). Singh tweeted, "Government should stop calling farmers terrorists." Farmers Protest: AAP Supports, Stands with Farmers; 'Dark' Farm Laws Must Be Withdrawn, Say Party MLAs.

Video Shared by Sanjay Singh:

Farmers protest entered 30th day today. They have been protesting at Delhi borders since November 26. The controversial laws were passed in September this year. Farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, fear that these laws would dilute the MSP and the APMCs would be destroyed. However, the government assured that the MSP would continue.

The farmers have been demanding repealing of the three farm laws and guarantee for the MSP. Earlier the government's five rounds of talks with farmer leaders have been inconclusive. The government even shared a proposal with the farmers, which was rejected by farmer unions.

