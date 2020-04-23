‘India’s Fight Against COVID-19 Would Majorly Depend on Availability of Resources’, Says Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 23: Dr Manmohan Singh, former Prime Minister of India on Thursday said the fight against COVID-19 would very much depend upon the availability of resources. During his address at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today, Singh said the success of lockdown is to be judged finally on the country's ability to tackle the deadly coronavirus. "Success of lockdown is to be judged finally on our ability to tackle COVID-19. Cooperation between the Centre & states is key to the success of our fight against COVID", the former PM said.

Singh further added saying that it is necessary to focus on a number of issues in this fight and that the battle against coronavirus would depend mainly on the availability of resources in the country.

Meanwhile, Congress President Sonia Gandhi criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of spreading the virus of hatred and communal bias at a time when India is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that several sections of our society have been facing acute hardship due to the lockdown. "Particularly our kisans-khet mazdoors, migrant labour, construction workers and in the unorganized sector. Trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed", she said.

Gandhi added that Congress has repeatedly urged the Prime Minister that there is no alternative to Testing, Trace and Quarantine. "Unfortunately, testing still remains low and testing kits are still in short supply and of poor quality. PPE kits number and quality is poor", she added.