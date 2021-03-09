Kolkata, March 9: Political temperatures have soared in West Bengal where assembly elections will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), headed by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, is facing challenge from the Left-Congress alliance and the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of polling, political sloganeering is gaining momentum and Khela Hobe, a poll jingle brought by TMC state spokesperson Debangshu Bhattacharya Dev has managed to stand out. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Prashant Kishor Tweets 'On May 2, Hold Me To My Last Tweet'.

The phrase khela hobe means the game is on. It has become the poll slogan for the TMC. Mamata Banerjee popularised this one in her recent speech in Siliguri. She said: "I want to say khela hobe and challenge the Prime Minister to fix the date and venue. I am ready to contest, one on one, and will make them realise that Mamata Banerjee is made of sterner stuff than they give her credit for." The jingle has become so popular that it is being played at weddings too.

You know that time's up for @narendramodi ji & @BJP4India when the backbone of our society— the WOMEN— take to streets in protest against rising prices of necessities like LPG. Here's a snapshot from the historic all-women michil led by @MamataOfficial. 👇#IndiaAgainstLPGLoot pic.twitter.com/ncDKv7iuSv — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 7, 2021

To counter TMC's khela hobe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi coined a new slogan for his BJP - Khela Shesh (Game Over). Claiming that TMC's rule is about to end in West Bengal, PM Modi on March 7 said: "Lekin khela bandh hona chahiye. Didi, TMC ka khela shesh. Khela khatam, vikas shuru (But this game must stop. The game is over for Didi and the TMC. The game is over, development has begun)." Besides khela shesh, the BJP is also raising Asol Poriborton (Original Change) slogan.

The the Communist Part of India (Marxist) is using the remake of a recent chartbuster Tumpa Shona as its slogan for rallies. The Tumpa Shona song is drawing attention and being used to attack "Bijemool" (BJP and TMC). The Congress is mainly targeting PM Modi with Bhashon Babu Jabab Dao. However, both parties have come up with their own versions of Khela Hobe.

In West Bengal, polling will be held on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

