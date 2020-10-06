Bhopal, October 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday declared candidates on 28 assembly seats going to bye-elections in Madhya Pradesh. As per the list of candidates released by the BJP, Tulsiram Silawat will contest the bypoll from Sanwer constituency. The BJP fielded Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur and Suresh Dhakad from Pohari seat. The Madhya Pradesh assembly bye-elections will be held on November 3. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bye-Elections 2020: Why Bypolls on 28 Seats Matter For Shivraj Singh Chouhan-Led BJP And Kamal Nath's Congress.

Barely 15 months after coming to power, the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, led by Kamal Nath, fell in March this year, following defections including of Jyotiradiya Scindia. Jyotiraditya Scindia walked away from Congress, making 22 MLAs resign from their seats. All of them later joined the BJP. Three more Congress MLAs defected and the death of three sitting MLAs are necessitating the bypolls on 28 seats. Madhya Pradesh Assembly Bypolls 2020: Congress Releases 2nd List of 9 Candidates For By-Elections; Satish Sikarwar to Contest From East Gwalior to Contest from Gwalior, Ajab Kushwaha From Sumawali.

Madhya Pradesh Bye-Elections 2020: List of 28 BJP Candidates

BJP releases a list of 28 candidates for the upcoming by-elections to the legislative assembly of Madhya Pradesh and 1 candidate for Telangana by-election. Tulsiram Silawat to contest from Sanwer, Bisahulal Singh from Anuppur and Suresh Dhakad from Pohari. pic.twitter.com/AXObqjXYG7 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2020

The Election Commission will declare the results of the Madhya Pradesh assembly bye-election on November 10. The outcome will either strengthen the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government's position in the 230-member House or pave way for the Kamal Nath-led Congress's return to power in the state.

