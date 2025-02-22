Patna February 22: In response to recent remarks by Tejashwi Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, concerning Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health, Nishant Kumar, the Chief Minister's son, has asserted that his father is in excellent health. Speaking to the media persons at Patna airport on Friday, Nishant Kumar said: "My father is 100 per cent fit." He also appealed to the people of Bihar to support his father and re-elect him as Chief Minister in the upcoming 2025 Assembly elections.

He highlighted the welfare programmes and progress achieved under Nitish Kumar's leadership since 2005. Nishant Kumar's public defence of his father's health and leadership comes amid growing speculation about his potential entry into politics. This speculation intensified following his appearance at a public function in Bakhtiyarpur on January 17, where he urged support for his father's leadership. 'Will Remain in NDA': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rules Out Possibility of Aligning With Other Political Groups.

While some political figures, including former MP Anand Mohan, have welcomed the idea of Nishant Kumar entering politics, others point out a potential contradiction, noting Nitish Kumar's previous criticisms of dynastic politics.

While some Janata Dal-United leaders advocate for Nishant's involvement to continue his father's legacy, others, including party spokesperson Neeraj Kumar, have dismissed such rumours as baseless.

When questioned about his potential entry into politics, Nishant Kumar refrained from providing a definitive answer, leading to ongoing speculation about his future role. Tejashwi Yadav has intensified his criticism of CM Nitish Kumar, saying that the latter is "mentally and physically tired" and that the state government is being run by retired officials. Nitish Kumar’s Awkward Moment Caught on Camera: Bihar CM Throws His Arrow While Trying to Shoot at Ravan During Dussehra Celebration, Video Goes Viral.

The RJD leader has also compared Nitish Kumar to an outdated vehicle, stating that just as cars older than 15 years are banned from the roads due to pollution concerns, similarly Kumar, after 20 years in power, has become ineffective.

These developments underscore the dynamic political landscape in Bihar, marked by debates over leadership effectiveness and potential generational shifts within the state's political parties. These developments indicate a dynamic political environment in Bihar, with discussions about leadership, succession, and party ideologies taking centre stage as the 2025 elections approach.

