Jaipur, July 15: Sachin Pilot and the other rebel Congress MLAs have been issued disqualification notice by Rajasthan Speaker on Wednesday. Pilot along with the other rebel Congress MLAs have been asked to respond by Friday, July 17. This comes a day after the political crisis in Rajasthan escalated after the Congress removed Pilot and two other Pilot-loyalist Ministers from their posts. On Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had met Governor Kalraj Mishra and had urged that Pilot and two others are removed from Cabinet posts.

All eyes are on Sachin Pilot's press meeting at 10 AM today. Reports inform that BJP will also chair a meeting which will be led by former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje Scindia. Pilot was on Tuesday divested of both the posts of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the PCC President. Meanwhile, his other two loyalist Ministers--Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena, were also removed from the council of ministers. State Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasara was appointed the new Pradesh Congress Committee chief.

Minutes after the Congress party sacked Pilot from all posts, he said that truth can be disturbed but cannot be defeated. "Truth can be disturbed, but not defeated," Pilot said in a tweet in Hindi. The tweet came soon after Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala announced that Pilot has been sacked as the Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and has also been relieved from his duties as chief of Congress' Rajasthan unit.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 15, 2020 09:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).