Rithala Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Mohinder Goyal Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Rithala Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 11: The Rithala Vidhan Sabha seat is one of 70 assembly seats in Delhi where elections were held on February 8. In Rithala assembly constituency, 12 candidates were in the fray and after counting of votes Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA Mohinder Goyal won the seat. In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Mohinder Goyal defeated BJP's Kulwant Rana. This time, BJP fielded a fresh face, Manish Chaudhry. Pradeep Kumar Pandey is the Congress's nominee from Rithala. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The Election Commission issued notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Scrutiny of nominations was done on January 22. Candidates were allowed to withdraw nominations till January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020: Three Reasons Why Arvind Kejriwal's AAP Won Despite BJP Resurgence.

The AAP came to power in Delhi after it won 67 seats in the 2015 assembly polls. The BJP was reduced to three seats, while the Congress drew a blank. Arvind Kejriwal became the second-youngest Chief Minister of Delhi. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter in January, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister.

The satta bazaar is also betting high on Kejriwal returning to power in Delhi. According to reports, the satta bazaar expects the AAP to win 54-56 seats. The BJP is projected to bag 11-13 seats, whereas the Congress may win 3-4 seats, according to Matka players.