New Delhi, July 20: Leaders across the political spectrum on Monday paid tributes to late Sheila Dikshit who died on July 20 last year. Sheila Dikshit, the longest-serving chief minister of Delhi, died after a cardiac arrest. Incumbent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was among first who remembered Dikshit on her first death anniversary. Besides, several Congress leaders and Dikshit's fans paid homage to the late Congress leader. From Manohar Parrikar to Sushma Swaraj And Sheila Dikshit, Politicians That India Lost in 2019.

"Sincere tribute to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Here it may be noted that it was Kejriwal and his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which defeated Dikshit and ended her 15-year-long stint as Delhi Chief Minister in 2013. Remembering Dikshit on her first death anniversary, the Congress party described her as "architecture of modern Delhi".

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said Sheila Dikshit will always be remembered for her compassionate behaviour. "She had political opponents, but no enemies," Harsh Vardhan tweeted while paying tributes to Dikshit.

Leaders Pay Tributes to Sheila Dikshit on Her First Death Anniversary:

दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री स्वर्गीय श्रीमती शीला दीक्षित जी की पुण्यतिथि पर उन्हें भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 20, 2020

Sheila Dikshit served as Delhi Chief Minister for 15 years from 1998 to 2013. She also served as Governor of Kerala for seven months from March 2014 to August 2014. Dikshit was married to Vinod Dikshit, son of independence activist and former West Bengal Governor Uma Shankar Dikshit.

