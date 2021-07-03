Lucknow, July 3: The counting of votes is underway for results of elections to zila panchayat president/chairperson posts in 53 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The UP zila panchayat president election results will be declared by tonight or tomorrow morning. Polling was held earlier today to elect chairpersons in 75 zila panchayats. As per the initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading with many of its candidates getting elected unopposed. UP Zila Panchayat Election Results 2021: BJP Wins 21 Seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP Gets 1.

In 21 districts, BJP nominees have been elected unopposed to zila panchayat president's post, reports said. These districts are Varanasi, Mau, Shajahanpur, Agra, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Budha Nagar, Amorha, Meerut, Saharanpur, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Banda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gonda, Pilibhit, Bahraich. In Etawah, candidates of the Samajwadi Party have been elected unopposed. UP Gram Panchayat Elections Results 2021 Winner List: Here's How to Check The Complete List of Winners of Panchayat Polls Online at sec.up.nic.in.

Polling to elect zila panchayat chairperson in 53 districts was held from 11 am to 3 pm. Of the 53 districts, the BJP and the SP are in direct electoral contest in 45 districts. Four districts saw a three-cornered fight between BJP, SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), while the Congress made it a four-cornered battle in three districts.

Prior to the voting, both the BJP and SP claimed that maximum of their candidates have won elections to zila panchayat, hence, they would bag the most number of chairperson's posts. Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of the rural bodies of various districts. The four-phase panchayat elections concluded in the state in May.

