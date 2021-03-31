New Delhi, March 31: The second phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 and Assam Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted on April 1, 2021 amid high security. The Assembly election 2021 results will be declared by the Election Commission on India (ECI) on May 2. In the second phase polling of West Bengal, a total of 30 seats will go to poll while in Assam, as many as 39 seats will go to poll on April 1. To check if your name is mentioned in the official voter list, you can visit the websites - ceoassam.nic.in and eci.gov.in. Assam Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: Parties That Won Polls in The Northeastern State And Chief Ministers Over The Years.

If your constituencies are going to polls in the second phase polling in Assembly Elections 2021, you will require a voter slip to cast vote. You get a voter slip if your name is registered on the voter list. In this article, we list ways to check names in voter lists and download voter slips. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

How To Check Your Name in Voter List Online for Assam and West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 2:

People will have to visit the official website of the Election Commission of India - eci.gov.in. On the website, click on 'Search Name in Voter List' on the left side of the home page

You will be redirected to a new page - 'National Voters' Service Portal'

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No.

You can find your name by selecting any of the two options

The official website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, has a section called 'Search in Electoral Roll' on the home page.

Once you click on it, it will take you to electoralsearch.in - the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal.

- the official website of the National Voters' Service Portal. There, as mentioned above, you can search your name in the voter list by submitting details and by using EPIC number.

If your name is enrolled in the voter list, you can take out a print of that page and can use at voter slip. The results of assembly elections in Assam will be declared on May 2.

In West Bengal, the first phase polling was held on March 27, the second phase will be held on April 1, third phase on April 6. The polling for the next four phases will be held on April 10, April 17, April 22, and April 26. The eighth and last phase of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls is scheduled to be conducted on April 29. Meanwhile, the Assam assembly elections 2021 will be held in three-phases. The first phase of polling for assembly elections in Assam was held on March 27, the second phase will be held on April 1 while the third phase will be held on April 6.

