New Delhi, July 21: The first round of counting of the Presidential poll on Thursday showed that Draupadi Murmu is far ahead of her counterpart Yashwant Sinha.

The number of votes in favour of Murmu was 540 and for Yashwant Sinha it was 208 out of a total 748 valid votes. Total value of valid votes stands at 5,23,600. Presidential Election 2022: Who is Draupadi Murmu? Here is Everything You Need to Know About NDA’s Presidential Candidate

Counting of votes for the Presidential poll started on Thursday at Parliament House in New Delhi and it is likely to be concluded by evening.

Ruling NDA's Draupadi Murmu and Opposition backed Yashwant Sinha are pitted against each other in the contest, with votes clearly stacked in Murmu's favour.

If elected, Murmu will be the first tribal woman to occupy the top constitutional post in the country.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 21, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).