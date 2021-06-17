Ballia, June 17: A youth was killed and another suffered severe burn injuries when the DJ van around which they were present during a wedding ceremony, came in contact with a live wire.

The incident took place on Wednesday night at a wedding being held at the residence of Shriram Rajbhar in Inderpur village.

Bablu Rajbhar and Sonu suffered critical burns and both were rushed to a hospital where Bablu died during treatment.

Sonu is undergoing treatment in the hospital, the police said.

