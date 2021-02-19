A good quality mattress is an important investment when it comes to your sleep hygiene, physical and mental health. As a result, you should strive to make your mattress last as long as it can. Invest in a good quality mattress to begin with, read these mattress reviews 2021 . Now, your mattress type does have a role to play in how you care for it. With that said, we will now look at a few ways that you can easily improve your mattress's life.

Rotate

Most mattress manufacturers highly recommend that you rotate as well as flip your mattress on a regular basis. This helps to reduce wear and ensure that when it does wear, it does so evenly. If you have a new mattress, rotating it can greatly help to prevent getting any bumps or lumps in the mattress. You should strive to do so every 2 weeks, especially for the first 4 months of your mattress's life. After that period, you can rotate it every 6 months. Be sure to check your mattress's warranty or at least talk to the store manager when you purchased your mattress for these details.

Don't Always Sit On One Spot

Even though you likely have a particular spot you enjoy sitting or laying on, you should avoid doing so all of the time. This will unfortunately cause your mattress to develop issues and lose its structure long before its time.

Avoid Jumping

Even though jumping and monkeying around is a lot of fun on a mattress, you should definitely avoid doing so. This actually damages your mattress's coil as well as its fibers. It is also a very dangerous activity where you can get hurt.

Get Better Bed Coverings

You might think that using a fitted sheet alone will protect your mattress but that's not completely true. It does provide some coverage, however, you should get a waterproof mattress cover for your mattress. This will help to keep your mattress clean and safe from stains and dirt. It will also provide extra comfort since they are padded and will also help to protect you from bedbugs and even allergens.

Clean And Dry

You should regularly vacuum your mattress to ensure that dirt and dust does not get deeply into it. In the event that you do spill anything on your mattress, make sure that you clean it with soapy water. However, make sure that you don't get the mattress too wet since the moisture will go deep inside the mattress and grow mold. Ensure that the mattress is completely dried before you put the mattress protector and sheets back on it.

Get Rid Of Smells Using Baking Soda

If you have a stinky mattress, then make sure that you use baking soda to refresh it . All you need to do is sprinkle the baking soda onto your mattress and then allow it to sit for 20 minutes. Once the time has elapsed, vacuum the mattress to remove the baking soda from it. This will make your mattress smell a lot better.

Carefully Transport It

You may notice that your mattress has straps on its sides. These are not meant for moving it but to adjust and properly position the mattress as well as rotate it. In the event that you have to move the mattress, make sure that you use lots of people to help move it and hold onto it from the underneath. Also, don't strap your mattress to the top of your car or truck. If you do need to move your mattress, make sure that you use transport where it is completely supported.

Regularly Check It

You should only place your mattress on a sturdy and good quality bed frame. So, make sure that you thoroughly check the bed every couple of months, especially the legs and castors. Do so every 6 months and tighten and adjust them as necessary.

Trade In

Even though you may take care of your mattress as best as you can, it will eventually get old and wear out. This typically happens at around 8 to 10 years. Some of the signs include sagging, coils showing through, back pain, discomfort while sleeping in it etc. So, once your mattress has reached the end of its life, then you should shop for a new one.