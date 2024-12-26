Do you know that today’s mental and physical stress is becoming tomorrow’s back pain? And if you ignore it, and take it as a general part of life stress, then it’ll soon become a major back problem. We know life is busy, but taking time for your health is as important as work itself. At the end of the day, you work and take all the stress to maintain a good life and good health. You don’t need more than ten minutes to read this guide and learn all about physiotherapist-recommended orthopedic mattresses. Yes, that’s right, only a good mattress cannot just heal your back, but also prevent you from contracting any back-related problems in the future. Medical-grade mattresses recommended by physiotherapists are the most reliable ones especially when it comes to back or spinal health.

Why a Physiotherapy mattress?

You might ask, why a Physiotherapy mattress? When there are a wide range of options available in the market that claim to give the best back support. The reason behind this is that a Physiotherapy mattress, especially the ones that are recommended by Physiotherapists is a once-and-for-all solution for all back-related problems. By all back-related problems we mean - misalignment of the back, lower back pain, neck, and shoulder pain, and most importantly poor posture problems. The mattress manufacturers for medical conditions ensure that they produce mattresses that tackle all these problems at once, and not just provide back support which is a common theme in all mattresses. Before you decide to buy yourself a Physiotherapy mattress, you should know what such a mattress does.

The first and foremost thing is that these mattresses provide just the optimal amount of firmness that is needed for a comfortable sleep and back support. These are neither too soft nor too firm on the body and evenly distribute body weight.

One of the defining features of medical-grade mattresses recommended by physiotherapists is that these are layers with various foams to provide all-round comfort to the body. Each foam used in such mattresses tackles a different area of body relief. This is what separates a traditional mattress that can only give support to the body from the one that heals the body.

Mattress manufacturers for medical conditions make sure that a Physiotherapy mattress adapts to all sleeping positions. Back sleepers, side sleepers, as well as stomach sleepers, are all these positions and their pressure points are taken care of.

make sure that a Physiotherapy mattress adapts to all sleeping positions. Back sleepers, side sleepers, as well as stomach sleepers, are all these positions and their pressure points are taken care of. One of the most important things that ensure that you don’t attract problems like a slipped disc, neck, and shoulder is to have a good posture. This is something that requires effort from your side, and for that, you need to have a healthy and strong back. A healthy and strong back is well-fed with nutrition and good sleep. Physiotherapy mattresses are the ones that specialize in giving spinal support through body contouring to ensure that you maintain a good posture throughout.

A scary yet undeniable truth is that a lot of people, even in the younger generations are facing problems like arthritis. Arthritis patients are the ones who make up more than half of the patients in Physiotherapist clinics, as joint pains are so common. A Physiotherapy mattress takes care of that too. Since these mattresses are medium firm in feel, they give personalized care to each joint, giving rest to especially those joints that carry the weight of the body.

An integral part of having good spinal health is also to take care of the spinal muscles that are directly connected to the nervous system of the body. Some of the muscle-related problems are sprains and spasms. These can only be taken care of by a mattress that provides a good body contouring.

No matter what your condition is right now, if you are going through a back-related problem, or are perfectly healthy. Getting a Physiotherapy mattress is always a good investment as it’ll take care of your back for the rest of your life. And if you are taking any type of physical therapy then Physiotherapist-recommended orthopedic mattresses are something you should certainly buy for yourself.

Top mattresses for physical therapy patients

Physiotherapist-recommended orthopedic mattresses and their characteristics can only be found in certain mattresses. These are the ones that are made after extensive research and study of the needs of different types of patients going through different types of spinal and bone problems. The good thing is that now you don’t need to go around shop to shop and read through hundreds of internet articles because we have got you the best mattress for back pain that is certified internationally. When it comes to certification only Sleepwell is the brand that can pull it off, as their mattresses come out only after research and development. Here’s a mattress for spine alignment that you can consider buying.

The Pro Fitrest mattress is a great quality mattress by Sleepwell that was developed in advanced R&D labs. This mattress is a soft top-feel mattress that offers the best sleeping experience. The mattress is layered with three foams and is covered with exquisitely designed fabric that gives it a plush feel surface. The first layer is the double-layered Quiltec® foam that gives it a soft, cloud-like surface feel. This mattress is also engineered to facilitate airflow so that the mattress does not hold up any heat and offers a cool and dry sleeping experience even in humid weather.

The Soft PU foam gives it a blend of resilience and softness. The Acuprofile support layer that makes up the base of the mattress is designed in a distinct wave pattern that tackles various pressure points of the body and gives it relief. Sleepwell Pro FitRest mattress is recommended by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists for enhanced muscle recovery. It features Acuprofile technology for ergonomic comfort and carefully calibrated firmness for optimal support. The mattress price starts at ₹6,697 for a single-size mattress and the king-size mattress is priced at ₹16,065. That’s not all Pro Fitrest mattresses come with a warranty of 25 years. No mattress brand in the country promises a warranty for this long. Meaning with budget pricing you get a mattress that is highly reliable and durable.

The Pro Fitrest mattress is among the top mattresses for physical therapy patient. And since it's backed by the name of Sleepwell, quality, and reliability are something that you shouldn’t worry about. With more than fifty years of service and more than ten million satisfied customers worldwide, Sleepwell has made a mark for itself and is currently the best physiotherapy mattress brand in the country. You can get Sleepwell’s mattress online in just a few clicks or walk into your nearest Sleepwell store and get your desired mattress.

(All articles published here are Syndicated/Partnered/Sponsored feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the articles do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)