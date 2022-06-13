Special occasions are realistic work treasures that we reflect on and cherish frequently, recalling priceless moments and loved ones. As a result, a long-lasting piece of beautiful jewelry has always been a favorite present to mark such occasions. Jewelry is more than just a fashion accessory; it's a time-honored way of expressing the most significant and beautiful moments of joy in your life.

The gesture allows the person who is presenting the gift to communicate how important the recipient is to them. Swarajshop, an excellent online jewlery platform is bringing forth exceptional designs and a gorgeous jewelry collection that will undoubtedly honor you and remind you of the memories you have shared with your beloved.

The brand ‘Swarajshop’ is introducing some of the most exquisite collections that no other brand is providing. From bringing the highest workmanship and innovation to offering limited-edition works of art, the brand is stamping its impression in the jewelry industry.

With Swarajshop's mesmerizing collection it becomes easy for you to speak of the love that you always want to share with your soul-mate. The brand deals in a variety of collections of jewlery but the recent collection that they added to their website is the Kundan Collection. This collection of precious jewelry with an antique gold look coating rocks with pearl drops studded necklaces is versatile as it is manufactured with different moveable components and matching earrings.

To keep up with the expanding digital pace and build global clients, the company not only deals in jewelry such as pearl, Kundan, traditional, and ethnic jewelry, but it also concentrates on 360-degree oriented products such as sarees, lehengas, clothes, bags, and many more. When clients visit Swarajshop, they can be assured that their privacy and personal information will be secured.

Customers' information is stored on a secure server by the e-commerce platform. The billing information is also kept safe by encrypting the checkout process using SSL, and no information is recorded on the system.

Talking about his perspective on the importance of jewelry in recent times, the founder of Swarajshop, Mangesh Shinde stated, “Jewelry is now considered an integral part of both women's and men's styles and fashion. We adore it even more now because it is no longer regarded as something to be utilized just on rare times or for special occasions. Women and men are becoming more demanding in terms of style and fashion requirements, and as a result, are willing to spend more to attain good outcomes. Meeting global demands given the function of diamonds in our lives, we like the fact that we can meet some unique wants of people who do not necessarily live in huge cities, but rather in distant areas where supply is minimal and limited, via the internet.”

Swarajshop had to rely on a third party to deliver their order at first, which resulted in a significant loss. To keep up with the growing amount of orders, the company launched its own jewelry line, which evolved from its comfort shoes. It offers custom-made jewelry for people of all ages, as well as exquisite, graceful jewelry for women of all ages. The company operates stores in Mumbai, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, among other cities.

To address the demands of the digital age, the company has launched Swarajshop.com, an e-commerce platform. The brand has now expanded outside India to include Canada, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark, and Australia.