Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have called it quits, just two months after their engagement. The couple got engaged on July 22 after he proposed to her in Malibu. While Demi was head over heels in love with her man and was quite happy with him, the sudden breakup rumours have stunned one and all. Lovato had said, she's engaged to the person who made her want to "the best version" of herself, adding, she knew that she loved him the moment she met him.

Revealing details about her split, a source in his conversation with People said, "It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers. It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers." Earlier this month, the couple had celebrated their sixth month dating anniversary and the singer had posted about it on her social media. They were also quarantining together and Demi felt it was a wise decision.

Check Out their Picture

View this post on Instagram Making magic with bae 🥰✨🎥❤️ A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 29, 2020 at 8:27pm PDT

The couple's separation came in just 10 days after Lovato slammed alleged tweets from Ehrich professing his love for Selena Gomez. "It's really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that's between them NOT YOU," wrote Lovato in an Instagram statement. While an official confirmation from the couple is awaited, the source insists on their relationship going kaput.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 25, 2020 09:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).