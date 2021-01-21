DM Stars India is one of the most renowned casting companies in Delhi. After 12 years of devoted work in the industry as a casting company, it is now venturing into production. As envisioned by the Casting director Deepak Mehrotra, the first project was always intended to be unique and heart touching as a producer.

His vision seems to be finally materialized as DM Stars India Productions is making its debut with an unconventional music video "Kitne Door Ho Tum" directed by ambitious director Aditya Kumar. Highlighting the concept which any other music video has not touched before, this project is as fresh and organic as its cast.

It is starring Aamna Munjal, budding talent in the industry with the intrinsic training experience and guidance of Mr. Adil Hussain. She completed her film acting diploma from the prestigious K.N.K (Kishore Namit Kapoor acting institute Mumbai). Her passion for acting led her to complete a training program in dubbing and voice acting by the Dada Saheb Phalke award holder and the well-known dubbing artist Mr. Surendra Bhatia. Her grooming credits go to the Tiara pageant training institute Pune where she completed a one-month intensive training program under the mentorship of Miss Ritika Ramtri. However, the road to success was not easy for Aamna as she was on the chubbier side as a teen. Her glow-up began when she became adamant about chasing her dreams and managed to lose 20 Kgs. Aamna's dedication and commitment to her Acting career made her an interesting protagonist for DMSIP's first project. You Can Follow Aamna Munjal on Instagram, Her Instagram Id - @aamnamunjal01

This song will also feature social media sensation Folking Desi with over a Lakh subscribers on Youtube. Overall, with the strong performance of the cast & meaningful lyrics with dark beats by music composer and singer Arsh Sharma, this music video will prove to be a visual treat for all the viewers.